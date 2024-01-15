There Are Gaps In The Great Wall Of China, And Here Are The Possible Explanations Researchers Came Up With As To Why The Gaps Exist

The Great Wall of China is recognized as the largest construction project known to humankind. It is among the most popular structures in the world and is a major tourist destination.

Of course, this incredible feat of engineering has been studied extensively by experts over the years.

Now, for the first time ever, a team of researchers has identified several large gaps in a segment of the wall that stretches into Mongolia. Their investigation has helped them begin to decipher the purpose of that particular section of the structure.

The Great Wall is not actually a single wall. It is a series of fortifications extending thousands of miles that were built across what is now northern China and southern Mongolia.

The wall is also made up of watchtowers, army fortresses, and other defensive structures that were erected over the course of 2,000 years.

The oldest sections of the wall were constructed in the seventh century B.C. In the third century B.C., the first emperor of a united China, Qin Shi Huang, had separate walls connected to create a military defense system, and that was how the Great Wall began.

Its purpose was to act as a barrier, protecting the country against invasions from the north and preserving the culture from being tainted by foreigners.

Construction of the wall continued up until the Ming Dynasty, which ruled from 1368 to 1644. Most research focused on sections that were built during that time period.

However, the latest findings come from an analysis of the “Mongolian Arc,” a portion of the wall that is lesser known. It runs in a curved path for about 250 miles along the border of China and Mongolia.

