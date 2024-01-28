These Are 10 Unmistakable Signs That Your Dog Misses You Madly Whenever You’re Not Home

Have you ever wondered what your furry friend is up to when you’re not around?

You might envision your pup lounging on the sofa, playing with their favorite toy, or barking at squirrels outside.

But there’s a pretty good chance that they’re just sitting and counting down the minutes until you return.

Dogs, known for their unwavering loyalty and affection, often form deep bonds with their owners and truly miss them when they’re gone.

In fact, here are 10 telltale signs that your dog isn’t just waiting for you; they’re longing for you to return home.

1. Excessive Excitement When You Get Home

If your dog acts like you’ve been gone for years every time you get home, even if it’s only been a couple of hours, that’s a clear sign that they seriously missed you.

Your pup might start wagging its tail uncontrollably, begin jumping up on you, get the “zoomies,” or give you plenty of licks and cuddles.

2. Whining Or Barking When You Leave

