These Are The Five Best Hacks For Curating A Bed So Comfortable And Fluffy That It Looks Like It’s From A Home Design Magazine

There’s just something so enchanting about flipping through a home design magazine or scrolling on Pinterest and seeing those plush, perfectly made beds that look out-of-this-world comfortable.

You may glance from those perfectly curated photos to your own bed and get down about how it doesn’t look nearly as inviting.

Well, fortunately for you, you don’t need a team of professional interior designers to achieve such a luxurious look. Instead, with a few tips and tricks, you can transform your bed into a cloud-like heaven right at home.

1. Pick The Right Mattress

First things first: a good foundation is key. So, what mattress you have will make a world of difference.

You can consider getting a pillow-top mattress or, if that’s not in your budget right now, a high-quality mattress topper to add an extra layer of comfort without the price tag.

2. Layering Is Crucial

Next, layering will be your best friend when it comes to achieving such a fluffy look.

You can start with soft, breathable sheets. Then comes the game-changer: using two duvets under just one duvet cover.

