These Are The Largest Lessons That You Will Learn From Your Very First Heartbreak

Two of the biggest milestones you’ll face in your life are entering your first relationship and experiencing your first big heartbreak.

If you’ve never known what it’s like to break up with someone you were in a serious relationship with, you’re in for quite the ride. There are so many people out there who talk about how to handle your first heartbreak as a tween or teenager, but it can happen at any age. No matter how old you are, how long the relationship was, or how you broke up, it’s a painful experience.

However, like any other challenge life throws our way, there are lessons to learn from your first heartbreak that help you learn about yourself and prepare for your next experience. Here are a few of those lessons commonly learned after having your heart broken for the first time.

You’ll be reminded of them a lot

While people may physically remove themselves from our lives and we lose contact with them, they never actually leave us. While experiencing your first heartbreak, you’ll probably be faced with many reminders of your ex. You’ll think about them when a certain song comes on, when you go somewhere you went together, when you watch a show they loved, etc.

Even when the pain has settled, and you start to move on, things here and there will still remind you of your ex. However, instead of letting those memories make you sad, let them remind you of the good times you shared together.

It will affect you physically

When people say heartbreak is painful, they’re not just talking about mental or emotional pain. Heartbreak is a painful experience all around. If you cry a lot, you likely get headaches, a swollen face, congestion, etc. You may also feel some tenderness in your chest, and some depression and anxiety can affect your appetite and energy levels.

While it’s normal to feel your heartbreak physically and have these symptoms in the first few days or the first week of heartbreak, if they continue for longer than a few weeks or a month, you should seek help from a counselor or medical professional.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.