These Are The Sad But True Signs He’s Never Going To Marry You

One of the hardest parts about being in a serious long-term relationship with a guy is that period of time when you’re trying to figure out whether or not he would actually take things to the next level and marry you.

There are some guys out there who are not only bad at expressing their feelings but who also tend to give women the impression that they’d like to marry them someday without ever popping the question.

If you’re in a relationship with a guy and struggling to figure out whether or not he’s really in it for the long haul, here are some signs that he’s likely never going to marry you.

He gets uncomfortable when you bring up marriage

When people want to get married one day, the idea of marriage often excites them and makes them happy. If you’ve tried talking to your boyfriend about his views on marriage and he gets uncomfortable, defensive, or even angry, it likely means he has zero interest in getting married or is flat-out against it.

He doesn’t believe in marriage

If your boyfriend has strong views on marriage being unnecessary or toxic or has said it’s “just a piece of paper,” I’m sorry, but you’ll probably never be able to get him to change his mind. People tend to be very black-and-white regarding their views on marriage. At the end of the day, you can’t change someone to change their core beliefs; you just have to find someone who shares the same beliefs as you.

He doesn’t bring you around his friends and family

One of the biggest indicators that a guy is serious about you and wants to keep you around for a long time is when he starts bringing you around his friends and family. If he introduces you to his mom, it likely means he really likes you. If he starts bringing you on family vacations and events, he may see a future with you.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.