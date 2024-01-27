These Are The Top 10 Treats You Can Feed Birds This Winter That They Actually Really Enjoy Eating

Get your bird feeders ready! Feeding birds when the temperatures dip and it’s freezing outside really helps these fine-feathered peeps stay warm.

Remember, winter can be a tough time for birds. Food becomes scarce in the winter, and providing a reliable source of nourishment in your own backyard can really help local bird populations thrive.

As an added benefit, it’s really exciting and interesting to attract birds to your yard by feeding them. You’ll get the priceless opportunity to observe these beautiful creatures up close.

But if you’ve ever been curious about what birds really like to eat, we’re going to break it down for you. Here are the top ten bird-friendly foods that will turn your garden into a total winter haven.

1. Mealworms

Don’t let the “ew” factor get to you because birds actually love mealworms. These protein-rich snacks are perfect for insect-eating birds.

Dried or live, mealworms can be a lifesaver, especially for those species that aren’t known to visit bird feeders.

2. Fruit

One man’s trash is another bird’s treasure. Old, forgotten fruit from the back of your fridge can be a true feast for your local bird population.

