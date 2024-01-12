These Are The Top Five Most Intelligent Dog Breeds That Would Be Fabulous Additions To Your Family

Deciding what breed of furry friend to bring home to your family can be a tricky decision with tons of factors to consider.

On the one hand, some people simply prefer big dogs– often known for their high energy and dominance at playing fetch. Others tend to enjoy pint-sized pups, which often come with larger-than-life personalities and love to cuddle.

But, while you’re weighing the typical pros and cons, you might want to throw intelligence into the mix.

Getting a new dog– whether it’s a puppy or a senior canine– is no small undertaking. There will still need to be a training and acclimation period. Plus, if your household has kids, it may get a bit chaotic, and having a smarter dog can take a load off your plate.

So, before you hit the pound running, here are five of the most intelligent dog breeds that make wonderful household pets.

1. Border Collie

Border Collies are practically the Einsteins of the dog world. It makes sense since they were originally bred to herd livestock. And now, these pups are renowned for both their astonishing intelligence and agility.

Like anything in life, though, there are pros and cons to this breed. It’s important to note that Border Collies do have very high energy levels and require a good amount of mental stimulation. That’s why they’re not the right fit for a sedentary lifestyle.

On the flip side, this breed is known to be highly trainable and versatile, excelling in numerous canine sports and activities. Plus, did you know that Border Collies are known for understanding new commands in less than five seconds and following them about 95% of the time?

