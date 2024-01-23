This Creamy And Rich Homemade Hot Cocoa Recipe Will Give You A Nostalgic Taste Of Those Childhood Afternoons Filled With Sledding And Snowball Fights

Most of us love hot chocolate and have many childhood memories tied to the beverage that we can look back on with great fondness.

On a cold, dreary winter’s day like today, a steaming cup of homemade hot chocolate is warm, comforting, and good for the soul.

I can’t imagine anything better than cozying up on the couch with your hands wrapped around a mug to thaw your chilly fingers while watching a movie.

In a viral video with seven million views, TikToker @chefzealand is sharing a hot chocolate recipe that’s creamy, rich, and satisfying.

One taste of this hot cocoa will transport you back in time to those days filled with sledding, snowball fights, and building snowmen.

There’s nothing like a strong dose of nostalgia to remind us of joyful times from the past. Here’s what you need to do to make the best hot chocolate of your life.

Start by chopping up two bars of milk chocolate and one bar of 57 percent cacao dark chocolate into small slivers. Next, place two sticks of cinnamon, six whole allspice berries, and a couple of pieces of orange zest in a spice bag.

Secure the bag tightly and smack it a few times to break everything up. In a pot, pour six cups of whole milk, two tablespoons of cocoa powder, and two tablespoons of maple syrup.

Once everything is mixed thoroughly, drop the spice bag in. Then, sprinkle a pinch of salt in as well.

