This Four-Ingredient Lemon Cake Is Light, Bright, And Perfect To Refresh Your Palate Following The Heavy Holidays

If you’re already missing the warmth of summer amidst the chilly winter weather, there’s nothing like a refreshing dessert to set the vibe.

TikToker Carman Wilken (@whatsmomcookin) is sharing a recipe for a lemon cake that only requires four ingredients. And I have to say; it definitely captures the spirit of summer.

Also, this cake is dangerous because it’ll have you hooked after just one bite. You might wind up devouring the whole thing in one sitting! It’s lemony-bright and bursting with a fresh, tangy flavor. Plus, it’s perfectly moist and fluffy.

Here’s how to make it. In a bowl, dump in a box of angel food cake mix. Add in one 21-ounce can of lemon pie filling and the zest and juice of a lemon.

The freshly squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest are what give the dessert its essence. So don’t leave it out!

Combine the ingredients until they are all incorporated, and the batter is smooth. Refrain from overmixing the batter, or else your cake will come out tough.

Then, spread the mixture evenly into a greased nine-by-thirteen baking dish. Make sure to grease the pan generously so the cake can easily come out of the pan without falling apart. There’s nothing worse than a cake that has been crumbled to pieces.

Next, place it into the oven, and bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for thirty minutes. Keep an eye on the cake while it’s baking so that it won’t dry out. Afterward, remove the cake from the oven.

Once you have allowed the cake to cool completely, lightly dust some powdered sugar over it. You might even consider topping the cake with ice cream or an assortment of summer fruit. And that’s all there is to it.

