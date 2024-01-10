This Is How Often You Should Be Replacing The Pillows On Your Bed, Along With Why You Should Be Doing This

We spend a lot of time in bed, so of course, you want your sleeping space to be at its cleanest and most comfortable. Sleep is vital for our health, and quality pillows are a big part of helping you achieve it. In fact, it could be argued that pillows are the most important items on your bed.

Unfortunately, pillows don’t last forever. Over time, they develop stains and become lumpy, causing you to toss and turn at night from the discomfort. Even if you regularly wash your pillows and pillowcases, they still need to be replaced every one to two years.

If you’ve had your pillows for a while and noticed that they’re starting to lose their shape, it might be time to replace them. Here’s why pillows should be replaced and how to know when you need a new one.

Why Pillows Need To Be Replaced

You might think that a pillowcase will protect a pillow from getting dirty, but it doesn’t stop all the sweat and body oils from seeping through. Since pillows are used every day, they can build up dirt, bacteria, skin cells, and dust mites.

Dirty pillows can cause skin irritation and allergies. Washing your pillows and pillowcases regularly, along with using allergy covers to minimize exposure to allergens, can help with that. But at some point, you will still need to replace them.

Pillows provide support while you sleep, making sure that your neck and back are aligned. When your pillows get old, flat, and lumpy, you might wake up with soreness, aches, and pains in the morning. If that’s the case, they are likely due for a replacement.

Signs Your Pillows Should Be Replaced

Sometimes, it can be hard to tell when it’s time to refresh your pillow because the signs may not be completely obvious. So, here are a few easy tips for determining if a new pillow is in order. If your pillow has developed an odor, has irreversible stains, no longer maintains its shape, or you wake up with neck pain frequently due to a lack of support, you should replace it right away. Also, if you’re experiencing unexplained itchiness, skin irritation, sneezing, and other allergic reactions, a dirty pillow may be the culprit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.