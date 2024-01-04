This Teen Showed Up Drunk To His Mom’s Wedding, And Now She’s Saying He Ruined It

Close to a year ago now, this 16-year-old guy lost his dad. Right after that, his mom started dating her current husband.

It was only about a month after his dad’s passing that his mom jumped into a new relationship, and then his mom’s new husband demanded that he call him dad when he moved in with them.

He doesn’t like his mom’s husband at all, as he’s really not a nice guy. His mom’s husband is aware of what he thinks about him, as is his mom.

His mom’s husband is completely trying to replace his dad, and he finds it incredibly irritating.

A couple of days ago, his mom and her husband had their wedding, and he really did not want to be in attendance.

His mom knew he didn’t want to go to her wedding, but she let him know that if he failed to show up, their relationship would be destroyed.

“I got really drunk beforehand so I could actually get through the wedding…because everything is way better when you’re drunk,” he explained.

“I got to the ceremony like 25 minutes late, and that really [set] my mom off, but I was still there so my mom should probably just be grateful that I was there at all, NGL.”

“Like I had a plan to ruin their wedding, but I thought I’d just be wasting my time, so I didn’t. My mom and her husband have been so [angry] at me since they said it was disrespectful going there drunk and that I ruined their wedding.”

