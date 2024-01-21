To Figure Out Whether Her High School Crush Was Also Interested In Her, She Sent Him An Anonymous Text Message While They Were Video Chatting, But It Didn’t Pan Out As Planned

Crushing on someone new is always an exciting experience. But when you’re head over heels for someone, the logical part of your brain sort of gets turned off, and you might resort to any number of techniques, however ridiculous, to gauge what their thoughts are about you.

After all, there’s no better feeling than having a crush and discovering that they feel the same way. TikToker Paige (@paigepmusic) is describing the tactics she employed to determine whether or not her crush was interested in her.

When she was in high school, she had a crush on this guy whom she video-chatted with every night. Looking back, it was obvious that he reciprocated her feelings, but at the time, she had no clue how to tell whether someone liked you back because she had never had a boyfriend before.

Instead of being honest with him about her feelings or directly asking him how he felt, she decided that the best course of action would be to make a fake phone number and ask him as an anonymous stranger.

She figured that if she sent him a text message while they were video chatting, he would never find out that she was behind it.

So, that’s exactly what she did. In the message, she asked him if he and Paige were talking. He responded by inquiring who was texting him.

Paige also sent herself a text asking the same question from the fake number. While she was video chatting with him, she revealed that she had received a strange text as well.

He suggested that they ask around to see if any of their friends recognized the phone number. Paige said that they could simply just answer the person’s question, but he disagreed.

One of his friends came to the conclusion that someone with a crush on him had made a fake phone number to contact him.

