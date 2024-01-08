Want To Stop “Rotting” The Winter Away? She’s Sharing Helpful Tips On How To Escape The Cold Weather Slump

Around this time of year, when it gets dark outside much earlier, and most of us want to stay inside because of cold weather, it’s not unusual to want to hang out at home and “rot.”

People on social media have been using the term ‘rotting’ to describe those moments where you may be feeling down, a bit depressed, or simply lazy and spend a lot of your time inside. While ‘rotting,’ you feel very little motivation to get dressed and put on makeup and usually want to sit around watching television or taking a nap.

One TikTok creator, Raven (@lifeasraven), makes great videos about her experiences with rotting and gives tips for how to get out of a rotting slump or turn your day around after rotting for a while.

This fall, she made a video with advice for getting yourself physically out of a rotting cycle.

“If you can’t stop rotting for hours, here’s what you’re gonna do,” says Raven.

“The issue with rotting is that on the outside, it looks like nothing. But on the inside, in your head, a lot is going on.”

Raven explains that while you may not be saying or doing anything productive while rotting, you’re most likely actively thinking about all the things you need or should be doing at that moment.

Then, you may go back and forth in your head, telling yourself you’ll eventually get up and do what you need to, but you can’t follow through. It’s a vicious cycle!

“One thing that can help with breaking that cycle in your head is bringing it out of your head,” says Raven.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.