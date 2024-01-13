Well-Kept Fireplaces Work Better And Last Longer, So Here’s How To Clean Your Glass Fireplace Properly

We’ve got a lot more chilly nights ahead of us, so chances are, you’ll want to spend them cozied up in front of the fireplace. If you have a fireplace in your home, you either have a traditional wood-burning one or a glass one.

Nowadays, many modern homes are built with glass fireplaces. A glass fireplace is better at containing the soot, ash, and debris that gets released, but they’re harder to keep clean.

Sitting in front of a dirty fireplace is just not the vibe. Clean fireplaces will work better and last longer. Not only that, but they will also keep the air fresher. This chore doesn’t even have to be done very often. You only need to do it about once or twice a year or whenever the glass looks incredibly grimy.

So, here’s how to clean your glass fireplace properly. We’ve rounded up three effective methods that will keep the glass looking pristine and shiny throughout the winter. Before you begin, make sure that your fireplace is turned off if it’s gas.

Also, let the doors and the insides cool completely to prevent burns and certain chemicals from coming into contact with heat, as that can have dangerous results.

Vinegar Solution

White vinegar has multiple uses in the home, and cleaning glass is one of them. Vinegar can eliminate tough grease stains and dirt, so it’ll slice through soot and dust without a problem. If your fireplace hasn’t been cleaned in a long, long time, this method is ideal for you.

First, wipe down the hearth and mantel. Next, create your vinegar solution by combining equal parts white vinegar and hot water in a bowl. Use a soft sponge or microfiber cloth to apply the solution to the glass.

Scrub the surface of the glass in small, gentle circles to remove the residue. Lastly, rinse the glass with clean water and polish it with a clean cloth.

