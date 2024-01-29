What This Young Tyrannosaur Ate For Their Last Meal Was Perfectly Preserved, And Solid Evidence Of The Diet Of Dinosaurs Is Super Rare To Come By

Generally, solid evidence of the diet of dinosaurs is hard to come by, as it rarely shows up in the fossil record.

Recently, for the first time ever, researchers found the remains of a young tyrannosaur’s last two meals perfectly preserved in its stomach cavity.

The fossilized Gorgosaurus skeleton was discovered at the Dinosaur Park Formation in Alberta, Canada.

At the time of its death, the tyrannosaur would have weighed about 772 pounds and measured 13 feet in length. It was between the ages of five and seven.

According to a paleontologist at the University of Calgary, Darla Zelenitsky, the creature’s last meals consisted of the hind legs of small birdlike dinosaurs called Citipes.

“The juvenile tyrannosaur just ripped the legs off and swallowed them whole; that’s what it looks like,” said Zelenitsky.

The unlucky dinosaurs would have been younger than a year old when the tyrannosaur hunted them down.

Varying levels of digestion on the surfaces of each pair of legs show that they were eaten at different times that could’ve been hours or days apart.

The unique find has allowed scientists to confirm a long-held belief about the shift in dietary patterns of large, predatory dinosaurs throughout various stages of their life spans.

