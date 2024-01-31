While Backpacking Abroad, She Went To A Club, Believed Her Drink Was Spiked, And Nearly Got Kidnapped By A Man Who Dragged Her Into His Car

This 21-year-old woman is going on her first backpacking adventure abroad. During her first night staying in Thailand, she experienced a terrifying situation while on Bangla Road, a famous spot for bars with live bands.

First, she drank two beers at a bar, and then she ventured into a well-known club called Illuzion. She was having a blast and talking to people in the club.

“In the club, I had only three drinks (tequila and orange juice). But at some point, I realized I was a lot more drunk than expected. I do not know if I was spiked,” she said.

The club was packed, and while she was dancing, she set her drink down on a table next to her, which she acknowledged wasn’t a smart idea since there was a possibility that someone had slipped something into her drink.

In hindsight, it didn’t make sense that she would be so incredibly drunk after having five total drinks in three hours because, normally, this amount of alcohol wouldn’t affect her this drastically.

Usually, after a few drinks, she’s still able to stay on high alert and be safe. At one point, she walked to the bathroom, and she felt so drunk and sick that she vomited.

“Upon leaving the bathroom, a guy who I did not know grabbed my arm. He seemed young, and I asked him what he was doing. He said he would help me down the stairs. After we got down the road, he dragged me down an alley and put me in his car,” she explained.

Understandably terrified, she didn’t understand how she found herself in this awful scenario so fast. She’s tiny and doesn’t have a lot of physical strength, so she wouldn’t be able to fight off the man effectively. Then, the man began driving, and she repeatedly told him, “No, no, no,” pleading with him to stop the car, but he didn’t listen.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m taking you somewhere safe,’ which was so scary. I had maps open, and we were driving out of Patong. Finally, after some time, I started telling him I would throw up all over him and his car if he didn’t pull over,” she shared.

