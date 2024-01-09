in Beauty & Style

You Can Use Wire Hangers To Store Your Tall Boots And Quit Struggling With Little Closet Space This Winter

mary_markevich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Who doesn’t love wearing a solid, tall boot during the wintertime?

Whether it’s a tall, riding-style boot, sensual knee-high boot, or tall cowboy boot, wearing tall boots will always be a great fashion go-to during the colder months. However, there’s one thing about tall boots that tends to bother a lot of people, especially those with tiny closets.

Tall boots can be really hard to store properly.

I can’t begin to tell you how frustrating it is when your tall boots get damaged or messed up because they weren’t put away properly.

If tall boots are just shoved into a closet or tucked under your bed, they can lose their shape and take up more room than they should.

Thankfully, a hack on TikTok has shown viewers how to not only store their tall boots in a way that will maintain their shape but also keep them from flopping all over their closets.

Lifestyle TikTok content creator Destiny Lexi (@therealsweettreat) recently showed her followers how to store tall boots using wire hangers.

If wire hangers trigger a Joan Crawford “Mommy Dearest” reaction in you, then this hack isn’t for you. But if that’s not the case, pay attention!

If you have a bunch of wire hangers sitting around your house that you don’t use, you should start using them for your tall boots. Here’s what to do!

