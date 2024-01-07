You Don’t Necessarily Need A College Degree To Land These Five High-Paying Jobs

We’ve been told that we need to go to college and get a four-year degree in order to land a high-paying job. While that may be the traditional path, many people, from huge companies to high school students, are learning that a college degree isn’t everything.

So, it’s still possible to earn a stable, six-figure income without that expensive piece of paper. Whether you’re fresh out of high school or an adult looking to make a career change, you can secure a job that makes bank. Here are several high-paying jobs that are up for grabs.

Social Media Manager

As social media becomes an essential tool for businesses, social media managers are now a hot commodity. Many of the people who are most knowledgeable in the ways of social media are young and completely self-taught through online channels that they may have started just for fun.

The majority of older generations aren’t so skilled in this department, which reduces the number of competitors vying for social media management roles. The best part is that you can demonstrate your abilities through your own profiles, making it so that work is just a creative hobby you actually enjoy doing. The typical pay for a social media manager starts at around $75,000 per year.

Real Estate Agent

Real estate agents are always in demand. They are responsible for facilitating the sale of properties. There is a lot of flexibility regarding the types of properties they can focus on, from commercial to residential. Their day-to-day consists of a wide variety of tasks, such as hosting open houses, taking buyers on tours of properties, and managing closings.

Being a real estate agent has lots of earning potential since their pay is based on commission. On average, they can make around $100,000 per year, but depending on commission, their earnings could be much higher.

While no degree is necessary to become a real estate agent, proper licensing is required. If you decide to pursue real estate, you will need to take a course and pass the exam to become licensed in your state.

