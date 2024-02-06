2024 Is The Year Of The Dragon, The Luckiest Animal In The Chinese Zodiac, So Here’s What The Lunar New Year Is Expected To Bring

It’s the Year of the Dragon, which is an especially significant year in Chinese culture. The dragon is considered the luckiest and most special creature out of the twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac. So, of course, 2024 is expected to usher in great things.

Lunar New Year is almost here and will start on February 10, continuing on for two weeks as people celebrate the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year with plenty of festivities and large feasts.

During this time, Chinese New Year is celebrated in China, Seollal takes place in Korea, and then there’s Tet in Vietnam.

The dragon is associated with many positive traits, such as generosity, good fortune, honor, power, dignity, and strength. It is also the only mythical creature in the zodiac calendar. The characteristics of the dragon include confidence, charisma, and creativity.

According to Chinese folklore, the places of the twelve animals on the Chinese zodiac were determined through a race to the Jade Emperor. In order to win, the animals had to travel across a rapid river current and reach the finish line on the shore.

While flying overhead, the dragon noticed that the rabbit, which is the animal that comes before the dragon on the zodiac, had gotten stuck in the middle of the river. Instead of racing past the rabbit, the dragon helped the rabbit to shore and crossed the finish line after it.

In a dragon year, people are said to be able to achieve prosperity. Those who follow the superstitions even try to plan births around dragon years because they believe dragons are destined for greatness. Dragons correspond to the birth years of 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, and so on.

Furthermore, there are five types of dragons associated with different elements—wood, fire, earth, gold, and water. This year’s dragon sign is wood. Wood represents vitality, creativity, and steadiness.

It is a metaphor for rebirth, pointing to a return of the dragon’s natural state of being. The dragon’s most important quality is kindness, which is the foundation of its success. So, this year is all about embracing and showing kindness and compassion.

