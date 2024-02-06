A Stimulus Switch Could Be Something Like Putting On Red Lipstick Or Perfume, And It Can Help You Become A Better Version Of Yourself

Cybelè (@cybele_official) is a student studying psychology at Harvard, and she’s on TikTok talking about a concept that she calls the “stimulus switch.”

If you want to ditch bad habits and behaviors and become a new and improved version of yourself, the key is to engage in a stimulus switch.

The main problem that most people run into when they try to transform themselves is that they are much too accustomed to their normal environment.

When you’re in the same environment you’ve always been in, you are constantly exposed to the same image of how you think you look or act.

So the question is, how do we expect ourselves to change if we’re being reinforced by an unchanging environment that causes us to be stuck in our comfort zone?

Cybelè says that a stimulus switch is a very simple adjustment that you can make to your environment. A stimulus switch could be something like putting on red lipstick or wearing a new perfume.

When you do something you don’t normally do, like putting on red lipstick, you change your image of yourself every time you look at your reflection in the mirror.

The point is that you’re trying to add some variety into your life and trigger your brain to think differently, uprooting that old image of yourself.

If you wear the same sweatpants every day and don’t comb your hair, you’re not doing anything to shift your mindset. Therefore, you will keep reinforcing the same behaviors and habits that you wanted to get rid of.

