Allow Us To Explain What All The Hilarious Josh Wine Memes Are Really About

For centuries, humans have been fermenting grapes to create wine—a beverage that relaxes the mind, lowers inhibitions, and is used to celebrate special occasions. To this day, wine has remained a staple in our society.

The world of wine is vast and complex, and if you’ve ever browsed the endless walls of options at a wine store, you know there are thousands of them on the market. However, only one in particular is having a viral moment.

Recently, the wine company Josh Cellars has skyrocketed in popularity. The winery is basking in its newfound fame as meme after humorous meme featuring the brand sweeps through the internet. The California-based winery was founded in 2007 in honor of company founder Joseph Carr’s father.

The Josh wine memes all started when a social media user named Rashad Easton posted a photo of a bottle of merlot he had purchased from Josh Cellars.

He captioned the photo with the words, “I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone,” in an attempt to encourage people to spend a little more money for a decent mid-price wine.

The post went viral, accumulating more than 20 million views. From there, tons of memes inspired by the wine flooded social media platforms.

One user wrote, “It’s Josh o’clock somewhere,” including an image depicting a relaxing beach scene with a Josh wine bottle half-buried in the sand.

Others looked to pop culture to contribute to the joke, such as a screenshot of Don Draper from “Mad Men” pitching a product, captioned, “A wine, but we call it Josh.”

Another user quoted a lyric from the song “TiK ToK” by Kesha, replacing one of the words with the name “Josh.”

