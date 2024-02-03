An Heiress From Austria Is Asking 50 Strangers To Help Her Give Away 90% Of Her $27.25 Million Inheritance

Can you imagine receiving a tremendous inheritance from a deceased relative and then opting to give a significant amount of it away?

An heiress in Austria is planning to give away around 90% of her $27.25 million inheritance, and she’s requesting the help of 50 Austrians to help her allocate the funds.

Marlene Engelhorn is a 31-year-old Austrian activist and journalist who recently acquired a massive amount of money. She is the granddaughter of Friedrich Engelhorn, who founded the German chemical and pharmaceutical company BASF.

When Marlene’s grandmother, Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, passed away in 2022, Marlene was given a $27 million inheritance.

However, before her grandmother passed, Marlene had made it clear to the world that she wanted to give away a large portion of it.

One of Marlene’s motivations for giving away a large sum is that her inheritance wouldn’t be taxed, as Austria abolished inheritance tax in 2008.

She believes it is unfair that she could be handed down such a large amount of money that she did not work for and not be taxed.

Although Marlene has not released the exact amount of her inheritance she plans on giving away, she has mentioned she’d be willing to part with 90% in the past.

Because Marlene knew she wanted to give away much of her inheritance but wasn’t sure who or what organizations to give it to, she decided to enlist the help of fellow Austrians.

