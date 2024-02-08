Before You Decide On A Dress For Your Next Outing, Here Are The Most Flattering Silhouettes To Complement Your Figure

Before we know it, the winter season will be over, and spring will be upon us. What is one of the most commonly worn articles of clothing during the spring and summer? Dresses, of course!

Wearing a great dress can give you an amazing feeling, but wearing a dress that doesn’t compliment you or your figure as well as you hoped it would can be quite humbling. But hey, that’s okay! We’ve all had those moments where we’ve wanted something to look better on us than it does.

As we start thinking about our future warm-weather wardrobes, here are some of the best dresses that complement certain body shapes.

Round figures

If you have a round figure, you may want to look for a dress that draws more attention to your upper body and less attention to your midsection. A dress that comes with a belt or has a belt style to snatch your waist is always a great option.

You can also look at A-line dresses for a more whimsical feeling or wrap dresses to add some flare to your look.

Pear-shape figures

You tend to have larger and wider hips and thighs when you’re pear-shaped. You’re going to want to find a dress that compliments those fabulous curves!

To add a bit more volume to the upper half of your body and even things out, look for dresses with a nice fitted top and more room at the bottom. You can find that in strapless and full-skirt dresses and dresses with a nice v-neckline.

