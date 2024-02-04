He Asked To See His Wife’s Phone After She Received A Random Message From A Coworker At Midnight, And His Wife’s Reaction Has Left Him Torn

This man and his wife have had a wonderful marriage over the past 15 years, and they have two children together. Last Saturday, at about midnight, his wife wanted him to watch some videos she found on her phone.

While he was looking at her phone, a text notification popped up. His wife hurriedly swiped the notification away, but there was no denying that both of them knew she’d received a text.

At first, he didn’t address the notification, but he was irritated by how quickly and anxiously his wife swiped the notification away as if she didn’t want him to see it, so he chose to start getting ready for bed. Then, he confronted his wife, questioning who was texting her at midnight. Her first response was that she had no idea who it was.

He told her that she should probably check, just in case it was something urgent. After that, his wife told him the truth, that the text was from a man she used to work with at a job she had four years ago.

Apparently, her old co-worker asked her what she was doing awake at midnight. He didn’t say anything and just rolled over in bed, unable to sleep for several hours because he was ruminating about his wife’s suspicious behavior.

On Tuesday, he had a talk with his wife. Throughout the days leading up to this conversation, he couldn’t even look at her because of how upset he was, and he had a million racing thoughts and a million questions. So, he started by asking his wife when she last spoke with her co-worker, and she told him that it had been several months ago.

“They occasionally congratulate each other on promotions and such. Fine. But then I discussed how she openly lied to my face, knowing full well who messaged her and that the totality of the circumstances was hard to accept as innocent. I reinforced that I was deeply hurt about being lied to in such an open and obvious situation,” he said.

Thankfully, he feels confident that his wife has never had a physical affair. She works remotely, and since they are both present in their parenting roles, they’re both incredibly busy. However, he acknowledged that he would be crushed if he discovered that his wife had engaged in an emotional affair.

After this initial discussion, he thought about the situation more, and he came to the decision to ask his wife if she kept the conversations between her and her co-worker and, if so, if he could read the conversations.

