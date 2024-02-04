He Called His Wife A “Karen” For Complaining About Their Daughter’s Class Valentine’s Day Party Getting Canceled After The Kids Acted Out And Were Very Disrespectful

This man’s daughter is a third grader. She’s a well-behaved child, but unfortunately, a lot of her classmates are rude and poorly behaved. When he met her teacher, she seemed to be great at managing people, so he didn’t blame her at all for the students’ antics. He knows that the fault lies in the students.

On January 12th, the Friday before a three-day weekend for Martin Luther King Day, his daughter’s teacher planned to read her class a book detailing the life of MLK at the end of the school day. She directed the students to sit on the carpet and then to listen as she read the book out loud.

According to a lengthy rant she posted on the platform that teachers and parents at the school utilize for communication, reading to the class didn’t go according to plan.

“She said the class’s behavior she experienced while trying to read the story was by far the worst behavior she has ever experienced in over a decade of teaching. She went on about how unbelievably disrespectful, rude, disinterested, and off-task the students were,” he said.

His daughter’s teacher explained that she had no choice but to send several students to the principal’s office because their behavior was so out of control. Halfway through reading the book, she had to stop because so many students in the class were being disruptive.

The teacher then told the entire class to put their heads down on their desks, and she turned the lights off with the hope that this would settle them down, but it didn’t work. Students kept laughing, whispering to each other, and making other disruptions even though she’d repeatedly told them to stop.

As the situation escalated, she called an employee working in the main office to assist her with the class. After he read the teacher’s post, he talked to his daughter about it, and she provided more information.

“One boy got sent to the office for making a very disrespectful joke about MLK’s death. Another boy got sent because he got up and did a weird dance while she was reading and wouldn’t stop, and another boy got sent outside for blowing into his elbow and making a huge fart sound,” he explained.

His daughter assured him that she hadn’t misbehaved, and when his wife had a chat with her teacher, she affirmed that she hadn’t caused any issues. However, the majority of the class talked, purposely distracted everyone and behaved inappropriately.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.