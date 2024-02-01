He Called Off His Engagement With His Fiancée Because, While She’s A Successful Streamer Who Makes Five Figures A Month, He Feels Like He’s Living In A Reality TV Show That He Never Signed Up For

This man and his fiancée have been dating for five years and engaged for one. Up until last year, their relationship was wonderful, but last year, she became a streamer for fun. She streamed on Twitch and Kick, but after a while, she developed an obsession with it.

“She’s fully immersed, streaming around 11 hours a day. Yes, she’s successful, pulling in around five figures a month, which is impressive and helps a lot,” he said.

Unfortunately, though, his fiancée’s streaming career has been overtaking both of their lives. While her videos are completely G-rated, he doesn’t feel like he has any privacy because she constantly films their everyday lives for her viewers and even discusses personal details about him on her streams.

“She once shared our argument about postponing our wedding, and another time discussed my health issues live on stream,” he explained.

He can’t even share a night alone with his fiancée because even if they’re eating dinner or hanging out, she continues streaming, often in their bedroom. Since she started this career, their relationship hasn’t been the same.

Because she streams so much, they aren’t able to spend quality time together. In between streams, his fiancée spends the rest of her time organizing her next stream or interacting with her viewers via her social media accounts.

He’s discussed his concerns and discomfort with her multiple times, expressing that he wants clear boundaries in regard to when and what she chooses to stream, requesting that she not discuss specific details.

In addition, he suggested that they have designated time together without her streaming it. However, his fiancée rejected all of his suggestions.

“She insists that being open with her audience is a key part of her success. And it very well may be. I know how powerful parasocial relationships can be. I understand that her viewers feel like friends to her, but it’s come to the point where she consults her chat more than me on personal decisions,” he shared.

