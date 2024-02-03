He Forced His Niece To Eat Leftovers While He Was Babysitting, And His Sister-In-Law Called Him Cruel Because The Rest Of The Kids Got To Eat Pizza

When kids have temper tantrums over the food you give them, it’s easy to get super frustrated.

One man, who recently babysat a bunch of relatives’ kids at his house, made his niece eat leftovers while the rest of the kids ate pizza because she had a temper tantrum over the food. Now, his sister-in-law is accusing him of being cruel.

He and his wife are in their late 30s and have three kids, ages eleven to two. A few nights ago, his wife had a bachelorette party to attend with her sister and cousin. He volunteered to babysit his kids, his wife’s cousin’s two kids, and his nine-year-old niece, Tammy. Other than his eleven years old, all the kids were under ten.

For dinner, he ordered from a pizza restaurant that his daughter and Tammy loved. However, something went wrong with the order, and the food never came on time, so after an hour and a half of waiting, he decided they needed to order from somewhere else.

However, someone wasn’t happy he had chosen a new restaurant.

“Tammy was insistent on the first one,” he said.

“She had a crying fit while we were placing the new order. Even after she calmed down, she was still grumpy and short with the rest of us. At first, the kids and I made efforts to cheer her up, but then she started telling us to ‘shut up’ or ‘leave her alone’ whenever we tried.”

While waiting for the new pizza, he told Tammy and the other kids that they wouldn’t get any pizza if they didn’t behave. However, Tammy still complained until the food finally got there.

When Tammy opened the pizza box and saw the food from the other restaurant, she cursed in front of the other kids and refused to eat it.

