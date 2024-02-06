He Got Beat Up By A Girl On His Business Trip, And His Wife Doesn’t Believe He Has PTSD From It

This 43-year-old man was recently on a business trip and attended a conference that lasted all day. When the conference was finished, he decided to take a walk around the city.

As he was walking, he encountered two young women standing outside of a bar and arguing loudly with one another.

From what he gathered, one screaming at the other and accusing her of sleeping with her boyfriend, stealing him, or both of those things.

The whole exchange was intense and emotional, and no other bystanders were attempting to intervene, even though it clearly appeared to him that the women were about to come to blows.

Given that he was easily a foot taller than them and weighed 100 pounds more, he thought he should try to de-escalate the situation at hand.

The young women reminded him of his own daughters, as they were around the same age, and they appeared pretty harmless to him.

He stepped in the middle of the women and admits he said to them in a pretty patronizing way that they should calm down.

One of the women ran away while insulting the other, and the second girl just stared at him without saying a word.

He wasn’t concerned, but the look on his face was starting to bother him. And then, this woman began punching him.

