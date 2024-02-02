He Helped Raise His Stepchildren For Over A Decade, Yet Now That He Has Divorced His Ex-Wife, He Plans To Cut Contact With The Teens

This man and his ex-wife had been together for just over 13 years, and when they first met, she had two children– a 2-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

Then, just one year into their relationship, his ex “fell on hard times” and wound up losing her job. So, he allowed both her and her kids to move into his home.

Now, he actually never wanted to have children of his own. In fact, right after his now-ex moved in back then, he went to the doctor to have a procedure to make sure that he could never get her pregnant.

His ex-wife knew about his feelings, too, and she tried to respect them as best as she could.

“And even though there is a bit of resentment for her and the kids for thrusting me into dadhood, I still treated them as my own,” he admitted.

“To be honest, if I had biological kids, there would be a level of resentment as well.”

Anyway, while they were still together, his ex-wife wound up going to school and starting a career as a mechanical engineer. So, she now earns more money than him.

However, back when she was still in school, he financially supported them the entire time by working two jobs. It was then that he and his ex started to become distant in their relationship.

“And I found my resentment growing, and I was unhappy,” he added.

