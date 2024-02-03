He Paid For His Son’s College And Helped Him Graduate Debt-Free, But He’s Refusing To Do The Same For His Stepdaughters Because He Thinks That’s His Wife’s Responsibility

This man and his wife have both been married before, and they both have children from their previous marriages. He has a son who is in his mid-20s.

His wife has two daughters, both of whom live with them; one of them is in middle school, and the other is 18 and a senior in high school, ready to graduate and move away for college.

He did all he could to afford his son’s college education and housing so that his son didn’t have those added financial stressors while in college. His son is intelligent, and he believes he’ll be wildly successful in his career.

Even though his son got a ton of scholarships, his education was pricey because he attended a private college.

“I’m proud of my son. He graduated college in 2020, and he made six figures right after graduating. He has zero debt, and that’s because of me,” he said.

Now, his wife requested that he help pay for her daughters’ college educations, and she’s been throwing this idea around since his son moved away for his freshman year of college.

While he adores his stepdaughters, he pointed out that they aren’t his biological children, so he isn’t necessarily obligated to fund their college educations.

“I already provide a home for my family, and everything else for my family, since I am the primary breadwinner. But I do feel that it is HER responsibility to provide college for HER children,” he explained.

However, his wife doesn’t share his view. When he refused to pay for her daughters’ college, she countered that it’s not financially feasible for her to pay for two daughters’ college educations, especially because her ex-husband hasn’t financially contributed to their children at all.

