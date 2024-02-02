He Ruined His Second Date With A Girl After Kissing Her Just As She Was In The Middle Of Telling Him A Heartbreaking Story

The first kiss with someone you’re crushing on is a big deal. In a romantic movie, it’s like magic, with fireworks everywhere.

It’s never awkward, and their bodies seem to naturally know what to do because when you’re with the right person, that’s just what’s supposed to happen.

But, in reality, kissing isn’t always perfect, even if it’s with someone you thought was the person of your dreams.

Occasionally, kisses can even be downright embarrassing. From garlic breath and clashing teeth to hair getting caught in glasses, there are a number of factors that can contribute to a not-so-great kiss.

Instead of keeping the memory of his kissing fail locked up in a dark corner at the back of his mind, a 32-year-old man from Seattle named Jamie (@jamison_shots) is on TikTok spilling the details about the most mortifying date he went on in 2023, which involved a kiss at a particularly inopportune time.

So, he had been on a second date with a girl, and it was going pretty well. The conversation was flowing, and the vibes were just right.

They were having drinks while sitting next to each other. At one point, she started telling him a story about her family.

He was mesmerized by her voice and got lost in her eyes as he listened to her talk. However, her words weren’t really sinking in because his mind was so distracted. And that’s why he chose the worst possible moment to lean in for a kiss.

The kiss was okay, but when she pulled back, she gave him a weird look. So, he asked her if he had misread the situation.

