He Told His Wife She Had To Pay For Her Own Drinks While They Were Out, So She Just Got Other Guys To Buy Them For Her

Should women accept free drinks from men when they’re in a relationship? This topic has sparked many fiery debates on the internet.

There are men who argue that women who do so are exhibiting toxic behavior, and some even go so far as to say that they’re cheating on their partners.

However, others have pointed out that a man buying a woman a beverage doesn’t entitle him to anything, nor does it mean she is openly cheating.

Additionally, women who receive a drink from men aren’t obligated to become romantically entangled with them in any way because accepting a drink does not equate to consent, as some men out there seem to believe.

These kinds of misguided opinions are what contribute to male violence since they’re based on allowing men to assume that consent has been given when, in reality, it hasn’t.

Fortunately, many men out there are willing to try to uproot this ideology by sharing videos of themselves happily standing back and watching their female partners get meaningless free drinks from other men.

In a joyful twist of non-jealous behavior, a TikTok user named Carl Sagan (@basht0p) posted a fifteen-second clip of his wife flirting with strangers at the bar as a way of getting free drinks after he told her to pay for her own drinks.

In the clip, she can be seen working her charms on a man seated at the bar. She was right next to him, clutching his arm as they shared a laugh about something.

The text overlay of the video reads, “The unbridled professionalism,” which popped up just as his wife briefly rubbed the man’s back.

