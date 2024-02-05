He Waited Until His Girlfriend Got Back From A Vacation With Her Guy Friends To Break Up With Her, But She’s Claiming That If She Knew He Was Going To Do That, She Never Would’ve Gone In The First Place

This man’s girlfriend recently went away on a trip with just her guy friends, and it didn’t make him happy whatsoever.

First of all, his girlfriend never even introduced him to her guy friends– even though he kept mentioning that he wanted to meet them. Rather, she kept making excuses and blowing off the idea.

On top of that, he found out that his girlfriend actually used to hook up with one of the guys before they met, and that didn’t sit well with him.

“And she never told me she used to hook up with her friend. I only found out because I found an old picture of them kissing when she was showing me some old travel pictures,” he revealed.

So, he tried to tell his girlfriend that it made him uncomfortable and that he really didn’t want her to go away on the trip. But, despite his feelings, she went anyway– claiming it was “fine” and that her guy friends were just like brothers to her.

It was right then and there that he decided he wanted to break up with his girlfriend. However, he didn’t pull the trigger right away.

Apparently, he wanted to make sure that he could gather his stuff from her house before calling it quits, and he thought it might be best to do that while his girlfriend was away on vacation.

“I also didn’t want to break up over text or call, so I waited for her to come back,” he added.

Once his girlfriend returned from the vacation, he stuck to his plan, too. All he did was pick her up, drop her off at her place, and give back his key to her house. At the same time, he broke up with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.