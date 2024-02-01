He Waited Until His Youngest Son Was Heading Off To College To Confess That He’s Had Three Affairs And Ask For A Divorce From His Wife, Who Hasn’t Been Romantic With Him In 13 Years

This 47-year-old guy claims that his wife, who is 50, hasn’t been the same ever since their children were born. In fact, he thought it seemed as though she “hated” him and his presence.

So, once their youngest child entered the world, the romance between them completely died. He actually hasn’t even slept with his wife for a whole 13 years.

For the first three years, he really tried hard to change their dynamic, too. But, even after going to therapy, no improvements were made.

“So, I just accepted my fate, and I did start cheating casually after three years of dead bedroom– which never really fulfilled me,” he recalled.

Since then, he has engaged in “three full-blown affairs” behind his wife’s back, and for the last decade, he has been living a double life.

As for why he didn’t just divorce his wife, he claimed that he never wanted his children to be raised by another man.

“And we did make very good parents, just not good husband, and wife,” he added.

Now that his son is 17-years-old, though, he believes it is finally time to leave his unhappy marriage. That’s why he wound up confessing everything to his wife and telling her about all of his affairs. In the same breath, he also asked for a divorce.

His wife was both shocked and very hurt by the truth, too, which actually really surprised him.

