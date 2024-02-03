He Wants To Break Up With His Girlfriend After She Lied To His Face About Talking To Another Guy And Planned A Trip Out Of State With Her Guy Friends

This 24-year-old man and his girlfriend, 25, have been dating for seven years. They’ve always expressed that they are committed to each other.

For the entire time they’ve dated, his girlfriend has had quite a few male friends, and it didn’t bother him for the first few years of their relationship.

The majority of her, his, and their mutual friends constantly quip that his girlfriend is one of the boys since her interests align with what stereotypical men are interested in.

Rather than having girls’ nights, his girlfriend gets together with him and their group of mainly male friends. Three years into their relationship, he started to feel concerned.

“Most of her male friends have actually tried hitting on her at some point, which she tells me about much later. She rejects them politely but doesn’t tell me until months have gone by,” he said.

However, around this time, she made a confession that she had a crush on one of her friends who’d hit on her, and they’d been flirting with each other for several weeks.

Before this happened, the two of them had been constantly fought for months. Her excuse for flirting with her friend and having a crush on him was because their relationship was so unstable at the time.

“After that, she persuaded me to trust her that it was nothing, will never be repeated, and we’ll be okay in our relationship with a few boundaries set,” he explained.

Recently, he found out from one of his girlfriend’s friends that a year ago, essentially, the same scenario played out with one of their mutual friends who didn’t keep in touch with them anymore.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.