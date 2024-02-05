Her Boyfriend Called Her Fat And Ugly, Then Tried To Kiss Her

For several years so far, this 27-year-old woman has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend. Overall, they have a pleasant connection.

But recently, she and her boyfriend were chit-chatting, and their conversation turned to a girl they both know.

This girl used to be friends with them, but she’s a horrible person and has done a ton of very bad things from a moral standpoint. Due to this girl’s behavior, they no longer spend time with her.

One of the final straws for them was going to a restaurant with this girl, where she was so rude to the employees that they felt humiliated.

Her boyfriend then blurted out during their conversation that this girl was fat and ugly, just like her, before picking her up and attempting to kiss her.

She shoved her boyfriend off, completely horrified, and asked him to repeat what he had said to her.

“It was really hurtful,” she explained. “He said it was a mistake and a brain fart. He then tried to put the moves again, and I basically said no…way, are you crazy?”

“You just said something very hurtful and not [attractive] at all. I told him I was upset. Just as an aside, I recognize it is also mean and derogatory to the original woman. She is an innately terrible person, but it was a bit far to throw blows at her appearance.”

Her boyfriend did apologize before saying he no longer wants to talk about what he strangely said to her in the heat of the moment.

