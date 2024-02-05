Her Boyfriend Eats So Much Food That It’s Too Expensive For Her To Keep Paying For

For the last four or five months, this 23-year-old girl has been dating her 25-year-old boyfriend, and he’s a pretty big guy.

She guesses he’s about 270 to 280 pounds, and she’s not trying to fat-shame him or anything, but he eats a ton of food.

His appetite is enormous, and it’s weighing on their relationship heavily, as she’s frustrated about it, not to mention the amount of food he eats is too expensive for her to keep paying for.

A month and a half ago, her boyfriend moved into her place after his apartment caught fire. Her boyfriend is trying to find a new apartment to live in, but it’s taking far longer than anticipated.

That she doesn’t mind, and in the meantime, while he’s living with her, they agreed to split the cost of their groceries equally.

“…Unfortunately, this man eats so much,” she explained. “Over time, I find this man is kind of greedy when it comes to food, so I would make food enough for a family of 4, and he would eat 3/4 of the portions, leaving no leftovers or nothing, while I only eat 1/4 of the meal.”

“Also, his eating habits are horrible. I bought a tub of butter, and he has used all of it in a matter of one week and then complains about how fatty oil is when I use a tablespoon to sauté veggies.”

“For example, the other day, we made wings, and there were 20 wings. I grabbed 5, and he grabbed 10. I finish eating, and I go about doing whatever. I got back in the kitchen to clean up, expecting food left over for me to pack for work the next day, but there was nothing left. He ate all 15 wings.”

She was upset that her boyfriend just went ahead and ate the remaining wings without asking her if she wanted any.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.