Her Boyfriend Said He Can’t Marry Her, But He Still Wants Her To Move Across The Country With Him

This 25-year-old girl and her 36-year-old boyfriend have been together for close to four years now, and they initially met at work.

Her boyfriend is from South Carolina, but they live in Denver, and he only came out that way for his career.

So, when they got their first home together, everything was a bit rocky, as her boyfriend said he wasn’t sure about committing to living in that area, given he was assuming it was temporary.

As for her, she’s a Denver native, and she always expected to live there. She and her boyfriend were able to move forward from this, and she thinks they both love living in Denver. She and her boyfriend also have been talking about marriage and kids someday.

Lately, she and her boyfriend have come to the conclusion that their jobs are pretty awful, and they still work for the same company, but they have different titles and work out of different locations.

She felt so trapped that she quit her job and went back to school. Her boyfriend decided his job was too good to give up, as he was making excellent money and had a wonderful schedule.

Although her boyfriend said this was for the best, she could tell he was utterly miserable working at his job.

Then, her boyfriend was diagnosed with a terrible degenerative bone disease that could only be helped with surgery, and he experienced constant pain.

The pain, coupled with how upsetting he found his job, started to swallow him up. She tried her best to be there for him and be supportive, but he still slipped into depression and stopped taking care of himself.

