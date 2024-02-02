Her Brother-In-Law Dumped The Girl He Was Dating On Her So He Could Go Home With His Ex-Girlfriend

Over the weekend, this woman, her husband, her brother-in-law, and their friends decided to attend a music festival together.

Her 34-year-old brother-in-law has been casually dating a 25-year-old girl who came with all of them, and her brother-in-law also invited his coworker to come too.

The plan was for all of them to meet up at her brother-in-law’s place before taking a ride share over to the festival.

Her brother-in-law was excited about hosting everyone for the evening, and he didn’t mind that they all parked their cars at his house.

Right after they got to the festival, her brother-in-law’s 30-year-old ex-girlfriend approached them, and her brother-in-law clearly was drooling all over her.

Then, her brother-in-law went off with his ex and dumped his date with the rest of them. Her brother-in-law didn’t get this girl a drink or check on her for the entire time they were at the festival.

She, her husband, and their friends wondered what the heck her brother-in-law was up to as the night wore on, and he continued to be MIA.

The poor girl her brother-in-law dumped on them at least was having a nice time without him. When the festival was over, her husband said they needed to get everyone organized to head back to his brother’s home.

She then found out that her brother-in-law had already gone home with his ex, without even saying bye to any of them, and had given his house keys to her husband.

