Her Cheating Ex Is Marrying Her Cousin, And She’s Sad That They’re Happy Together

Back in high school, this 25-year-old woman and her 26-year-old female cousin were best friends. Since they’re close in age, it was easy for them to get along wonderfully.

Then, she met a guy and they carried on a somewhat secret relationship for a whole year of high school.

She reached out to this guy first, and they struck up a conversation. They chatted a lot, and they said they loved one another, but they never hung out or did anything in person, as they wanted their relationship to be on the down low.

They only ever talked on the phone or texted one another, and that was the extent of their relationship for some time.

But then, they began going on dates in real life, and two weeks into that progression, her boyfriend quickly wound up cheating on her with another girl he dated before she came along.

She and her boyfriend split up and quit talking to one another, but they did end up having one similar class where they had no choice but to see one another.

“He then came back to me and said he was sorry and wanted to be together,” she explained. “So after him apologizing a lot, we got back together.”

“Things were going well when we started to date again until he decided to cheat on me with another girl he met. I was again heartbroken and decided to leave him for good.”

“He then messaged me here and there, saying he still loved me (while he was in a relationship with the second girl), but I didn’t give much attention to him and brushed him off, and he eventually broke up with the second girl.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.