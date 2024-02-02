Her Daughter’s Kindergarten Teacher Has Been Making Her Daughter Feel Bad About Her Lunch, So She Wrote Her A Condescending Note

This 26-year-old woman has a 6-year-old daughter who is currently in kindergarten. Several weeks ago, her daughter got home from school one day and mentioned her teacher had made negative comments about her lunch.

Apparently, her daughter’s teacher felt that her daughter had too much fruit packed into her lunch and also stated that her daughter needed to go home and tell her she should have a larger sandwich, too.

Her daughter never finishes the lunch she packs for her, so she doesn’t feel that she should be giving her more of a sandwich to take with her every day.

Also, her daughter always remarks that she enjoys the lunches she packs, so she simply chose to ignore her daughter’s teacher.

“This morning, as I’m putting her lunch bag in her backpack, she tells me that her teacher has made comments to her about how her lunch isn’t healthy,” she explained.

“At this point, I was frustrated. Every day I make her a homemade “uncrustable “ (PB&J no crust), 2-3 fruit or vegetable sides (carrots, apples, bananas, oranges, cherry tomatoes, etc), a small side of chips (usually goldfish but occasionally, she asks for spicy chips which she can only handle a few of), an “honesty juice box” (that’s actually 90% water, organic and with no added sugar) and a small treat ( 2-3 Oreos, trail mix with m&ms, a fun-sized candy).”

She thought writing her daughter’s teacher a condescending note would be the best way to handle everything, so that’s what she did.

In the note, she said that she’s been made aware of the negative comments about her daughter’s lunch before pointing out that she had no clue the teacher was a dietician.

She kept going, saying her sister is a doctor and believes her daughter’s lunch is far better than other children her age.

