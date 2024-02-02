Her Friend Confronted Her Fiancé Behind Her Back And Falsely Accused Her Of Running Up Charges On Her Credit Card During A Vacation, So Now She’s Considering Uninviting Her Friend From Her Wedding

Just a few weeks ago, this woman and her friend decided to take a week-long vacation together and spend some time away from their partners and kids.

But, while she thought everything went great, her friend wound up going behind her back and accusing her of doing something awful on their trip.

It all began this past weekend when her friend randomly reached out to her fiancé– whom her friend hadn’t even met.

During the text conversation, her friend also tried to confide in her fiancé about some “mysterious” credit card charge from their vacation week.

In other words, her friend basically accused her of running up charges on the card behind her friend’s back!

“Mind you, this was prior to her reaching out to me and without following up for any itemized statement first, either,” she explained.

In addition to accusing her of stealing, though, her friend also proceeded to repeatedly ask her fiancé not to tell her anything and to keep the accusations a secret.

Now, while her friend was texting her fiancé, he just kept telling her friend to contact her and take the issue up with her directly.

“And he shared the messages with me as they were being sent,” she added.

