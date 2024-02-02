Her Friend Has Been Having Affairs With Multiple Men While Also Trying To Have A Baby With Her Husband, So She Wants To Expose Her

This woman knows a very deep and dark secret about her friend, and it’s really tearing her up inside.

Apparently, her friend has been cheating on their husband with multiple men and even has different Tinder accounts with steamy photos on them to meet new hookups.

Now, aside from the obvious reason being that her friend is a cheater, this really rubs her the wrong way because she actually knows her friend’s husband. Plus, her friend and their husband have even been trying to get pregnant and have kids!

Yet, her friend has continued messing around with other men– going on Tinder and setting the location to different cities in order to meet new guys.

“And my friend is holding multiple relationships while her man is trying to better himself for her, and they’re trying to conceive,” she revealed.

As for how her friend is even getting away with this, she claimed that her friend just lies to their husband and claims that she’s going away on girl’s trips while really meeting up with guys.

Her friend has also told her that if a pregnancy were to happen from the affairs, her friend’s husband wouldn’t even be told that the baby wasn’t his!

“My friend once manipulated me into a girl’s trip where I ended up spending most of the trip alone because I didn’t want to endorse her cheating,” she said.

She has tried to talk to her friend about the infidelity on different occasions, too, but her friend simply doesn’t care.

