Her Husband Admitted He Cross-Dresses And Wears Her Clothes, But She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him This Ruined Her Feelings For Him

This 27-year-old woman has a husband who is 33, and while they used to be wildly in love, she feels that she’s married to a complete stranger now.

Their marriage is no longer happy or healthy. Most days, it’s just pretty intolerable all the way around.

There are a lot of things weighing on their marriage, such as the fact that her husband clearly isn’t happy in his role as a dad, and he also is awful with money.

Her husband’s spending problems have put them in a massive amount of debt that seems as if they will never pay down.

Her husband is trying his best to keep up appearances, but’s all falling apart, and the final straw for her is the fact that her husband admitted he cross-dresses and wears her clothes.

“He has expressed that he wants to go shopping and get pedicures together (him dressed as a woman), and I kind of agreed when he said it, but it never went further,” she explained.

“So yes, he wants to cross-dress with me around, but I’ve yet to see him. What icks me out is he takes my clothes and sometimes puts them back, but I have found drawers full of my favorite clothing that is stretched out and makes me feel like puking even wearing them again…”

“I feel like I’m part of a fantasy I didn’t sign up for, and he needs to know I hate it and am so uncomfortable with his actions.”

Honestly, her husband’s confession has ruined her feelings for him, and she’s not attracted to him anymore.

