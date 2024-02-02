Her Husband Has A Dog, But He Won’t Allow Her To Have Her Own Pet

This 35-year-old woman has a 47-year-old husband, and they met several years ago. A month into dating her husband, he got a dog named Kira, and Kira has essentially been with them for their whole relationship.

She adores dogs and pets of all kinds. She admits Kira is not a breed of dog she would have ever gone for, but Kira is lovely and sweet and she does have tons of fun with Kira.

Kira is not the issue in her marriage; the issue is that her husband refuses to allow her to have a pet of her own, and that’s all she wants.

Her dream was to get a pet as soon as she could financially afford to. But, her husband is of the opinion that the only pet they can have in their household is Kira.

“He believes that because Kira got here just after we met, and his plan was already in effect, he has a “grandfather clause” that trumps my lifelong dream of having my own pet,” she explained.

“Essentially, he’s saying that he beat me to it. He got a dog first, so now I cannot get one. He refuses to have any more dogs in the house. He will not allow another dog unless it’s Kira and one of her puppies.”

“My argument is that we both had a grandfather clause in place. That my dream and my plan was to have a pet as soon as possible. I don’t think it’s right for him to deny me this dream just because he wants to have two of the same dog.”

Her husband has entertained the idea of her getting a pet cat, but he will only let her get a cat that is the exact color, age, and gender he wants.

Her husband happens to be slightly allergic to cats, too, so he expects her pet cat to basically live outside.

