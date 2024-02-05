Her Husband Insists That His Mom Be In The Delivery Room, But She’s Totally Against It Because Her Mother-In-Law Hates Her

This 22-year-old woman and her husband, also 22, are having their second child soon. When she gave birth to their first child, she decided for her grandma to be in the delivery room. Her mother isn’t part of her life, but she and her grandmother are close.

For the upcoming birth, her husband has been persistently asking for his mother to be permitted in the delivery room. According to him, this request is “non-negotiable.”

Unfortunately, since the very beginning of her relationship with her husband, his mother has despised her because she accused her of stealing her son away from her. In the past, they’ve yelled at each other during heated fights due to her mother-in-law’s entitled behavior.

Over the years, she’s at times felt terrified, concerned, and as if she didn’t have as much agency in her relationship because of how awful her husband’s mother treated her.

Sadly, her mother-in-law is incredibly critical, so she’s never felt welcomed into her husband’s family. The most recent ordeal occurred on Thanksgiving when her mother-in-law showed up at her house intoxicated.

She expressed to her that she needed to seek therapy or rehab because she wouldn’t allow her to come over or be in the presence of her child while drunk.

From then on, her mother-in-law repeatedly contacted her to ask if she could babysit her child, and she didn’t stop until Christmas.

During all of this, her husband didn’t stand up for her or tell his mother to back off, even though he knew that his mother was problematic and dishonest.

So, she eventually cursed out her mother-in-law because she couldn’t put up with her anymore, especially since her husband’s mother was being so cruel to her and cursed right back at her.

