Her Husband Said He Needed Space, So She Went On A Solo Vacation, But He Now Plans To Go Away, And She’s Upset That He Doesn’t Miss Her

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who is 34, encountered a rough patch in their relationship this past summer. All of a sudden, her husband claimed that he needed some more “him-time” alone at their house.

In other words, he basically just wanted her to get out of the house more often and give him some space.

“I work from home, and so does he during the summer,” she explained, “So I totally get it.”

However, it wasn’t possible for her to just up and leave their house as soon as her husband shared his feelings. So, she actually did some research and planned a five-week solo trip for herself this winter.

“And here I am, giving him five weeks of vacation from me while I am solo traveling and enjoying myself as well,” she said.

But, she now believes that her solution didn’t work as planned since her husband was still left at home– which is just his normal routine– and her trip didn’t make them feel much closer at all.

Instead, she recently found out that her husband actually took the liberty of planning a trip for himself, too. And she’s mostly upset that he’s set to leave the weekend right after she gets home from being away for over a month.

“We’ll be spending a week where we both work and then he’ll be leaving for three days with his friends on a trip I can’t go to because I have a concert ticket,” she detailed.

Now, this really hurt her feelings because she expected her husband to at least miss her and want to spend some time with her following her five-week trip. But, he just planned to go skiing instead– claiming it needs to be in February for the snow.

