Her Husband Wanted To Use Some Of Their Eldest Daughter’s Quinceañera Money To Throw A Big Party For Their 10-Year-Old’s Birthday Because He Thinks It’s Unfair To Treat The Kids Unequally

When you’re a parent of several children, making sure each of your kids feels special and giving them an equal amount of attention all the time can be difficult.

However, there are some scenarios, like birthdays and big milestones, where one kid deserves to get a little extra praise and attention.

One woman recently argued with her husband, who suggested they use some of the money they set aside for their eldest daughter’s quinceañera to throw their younger daughter just as big of a party for her 10th birthday.

She’s 41 and has two daughters with her 43-year-old husband. Their eldest daughter will turn 15 in July, and their youngest will turn 10 in February.

Although her husband is American and they live in the States, she’s Mexican and wants her daughter to have a big celebration with an exciting, traditional quinceañera. Thankfully, she and her husband began saving money for the quinceañera last year.

However, a recent request from her youngest daughter has changed things.

“My youngest daughter is turning 10 in February, and when we asked how she wanted to celebrate her birthday, she said she wanted a big party like the one we are planning for her sister,” she recalled.

“She said she wanted to invite the whole family, [wear] a gigantic dress, and she wanted us to rent a venue for her 10th. I gently explained to her that her sister is having a special birthday party because it’s traditional to celebrate a 15th birthday like that in our culture.”

She told her youngest that when she turns 15, she can have a big party, but for her 10th, she’d have to settle for something more low-key. Her youngest eventually had the idea to see a movie with some friends, followed by a pizza party. She was much more comfortable with that plan.

