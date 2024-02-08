Her Husband Wants Her To Sign A Postnup Since She’s A Stay-At-Home Mom Who Didn’t Support His Career

This woman and her husband have been married for eight years, and they have three little children together, who are two and six.

Back when she and her husband started dating, they both were super broke. After they got married, her husband set to work on his career.

When she gave birth to their six-year-old, she gave up working full-time, and when her youngest was born, she became a stay-at-home mom.

Her husband has been able to create an incredibly successful career for himself to date, and she’s extremely proud of his accomplishments.

But he keeps asking her to sign a postnup, and she continues to turn him down.

“His reasoning for the postnup is that he has worked very hard to get where he is, and his income will go up significantly over the next several years,” she explained.

“He handles most of our finances and all of our investments (he’s a financial advisor) and says that he is making sacrifices now so that he can have a great retirement later. And if we were to split up down the road, he would have to work much longer and basically have to start over on those investment accounts if we had to split everything evenly by then.”

“He says he did this himself and that I didn’t support him, so he thinks that he should get to keep the majority of his earnings and investments. I’m irritated and hurt that he thinks I haven’t supported him in his career. When I asked him why he thinks that, he said it was because I never went out and got referrals or sent people his way to invest money with him.”

To her, caring for their home and raising their children is how she feels she has been able to support her husband.

