Her Parents Paid Her To Attend Her Stepbrother’s Destination Wedding, But Then They Got Upset When She Used The Leftover Funds To Pay For Special Excursions With Her Boyfriend

Have you ever had a family member have to coerce you into attending another relative’s wedding or special event because you don’t like them?

One woman recently upset her parents after she used the leftover money her stepdad had given her to attend her stepbrother’s destination wedding on special excursions for her and her boyfriend.

She’s 23, and her mom married her stepdad when she was 12 years old. She always had a decent relationship with her stepdad but couldn’t stand her stepbrother, his 26-year-old son, Danny.

Danny was a bully to her when she was a kid. She remembers that one of the best days of her childhood was the day Danny finally moved out of their house to go to school. In the last eight years, she’s hardly seen Danny, but eventually found out he was getting married and having a destination wedding.

“I got an invitation in the mail and immediately RSVP’d an emphatic ‘no,'” she explained.

“My mom called me to ask why I wasn’t going to attend. I said that I couldn’t afford it and I didn’t really want to go. Other than her, I [would] have no real relatives there. My stepdad got on the call and said he would pay for me to go on the trip.”

Her stepdad told her she wouldn’t have to share a room at the resort and wouldn’t have to do anything else except attend the wedding and reception. When she asked if the deal included her bringing a plus one, her stepdad told her no.

Her stepdad sent her the money she needed to book her trip so she could attend Danny’s wedding. She thought she’d make the most of it and treat the trip like a vacation, so her boyfriend scraped together enough money to go with her. She booked the trip with her boyfriend and didn’t tell her parents.

“We ended up having a great time,” she recalled.

